As Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) Valuation Declined, Cognios Capital Raised by $333,963 Its Position; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 570,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 583,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.21M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 347,177 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 5,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 42,925 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 37,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 252,203 shares to 572,500 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What to Expect When Euronet Worldwide Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discover Financial Up 36.1% YTD: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares to 53,112 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,778 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.