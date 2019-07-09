As Kellogg Co (K) Valuation Rose, Holder Allstate Lowered Position; As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 7,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,779 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 13,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 2.74M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 1.15 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kellogg Stock Popped 6% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Miller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESCO Announces Acquisition of Navy Submarine Supplier – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,470 shares to 12,218 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 14,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.02% or 100,059 shares. Cardinal Management has 54,625 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 986,413 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,574 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 6,324 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 181,830 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.32% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 15,672 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James Fincl Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 21,567 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Charter Trust holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 51,590 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 1,133 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $61.93 million activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares to 63,149 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Incorporated holds 0.21% or 15,519 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management has 823,300 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP owns 1,752 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,555 are owned by First City Capital. River Road Asset Mgmt reported 497,563 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 25,388 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 18,200 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 73,483 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smith Moore And, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,209 shares. Garrison Asset Limited reported 29,404 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.17% or 11,287 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.38 million for 20.99 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.