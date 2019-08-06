As Kellogg Co (K) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Trimmed by $564,528 Its Stake; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised by $483,840 Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 9,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 15,733 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 25,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 2.92 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 8400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 4.30M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 231,787 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co reported 4,300 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.35% or 17.17M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 12,040 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 65,428 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Llc accumulated 5,700 shares. Bridges Mngmt has 32,217 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Financial In holds 0.74% or 13,687 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port Management has invested 0.52% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natl Asset Management invested in 6,787 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 499 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 38,100 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.27% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,255 shares to 40 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shake Shack +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshs Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 64,128 shares to 509,182 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh invested 8.54% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 44,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,835 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Ser Inc. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 4,611 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Com reported 14,684 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 7,281 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,110 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 50 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 11,209 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 11,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability owns 116,925 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 12,602 shares.