As Kellogg Co (K) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Upped Holding; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Upped Position by $2.96 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 2.26M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 2.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s Driving Kellogg Stock Higher Thursday? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kellogg, No Kid Hungry partner once again to expand school breakfast programs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gam Ag reported 0.08% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.42% or 979,852 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 101,104 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Co reported 272,720 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 176 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability holds 105 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company holds 11,763 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Monetary Management Grp accumulated 750 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 35,814 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 1.47 million shares stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 2,203 shares. American Century stated it has 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 22,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,824 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 18,905 shares in its portfolio. 1.89 million were reported by Cooperman Leon G. Victory Mgmt holds 0.3% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 6.81 million shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Geode Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 633,301 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 25,284 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Maryland-based Proshare Lc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 981,488 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bright Rock Mgmt Lc invested in 0.57% or 88,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 60,921 shares. Parametric Portfolio accumulated 544,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Texas Pacific Land Trust’s (NYSE:TPL) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.