As Kellogg Co (K) Valuation Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Holding by $34.20 Million; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose, Greenleaf Trust Has Increased by $562,065 Its Holding

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 10,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 170,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 159,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 51,930 shares to 716,237 shares, valued at $55.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 398,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Co owns 7,763 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,830 shares. Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.11M shares. Madison reported 1.40M shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.62% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.71 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity holds 0.18% or 601,107 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Waverton Inv Management Limited owns 23,307 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.08M are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Telemus Limited Co holds 89,119 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Llc reported 198,505 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 160,105 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Yhb Invest Advsr reported 1.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.25% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). M&R Capital Mngmt owns 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 26,245 shares. City Communication owns 38,187 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.12% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 3,783 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Co reported 6,346 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Vanguard Group Inc holds 20.15M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.04M shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 1.49 million shares. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,089 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

