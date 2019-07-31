As Kellogg Co. (K) Stock Value Rose, Motco Lifted by $394,782 Its Holding; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Holds Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 3.45M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING

Motco increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,785 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 45,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 4.64M shares traded or 93.78% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 19 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 14,565 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 38,924 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 356 shares. Hap Trading Ltd reported 35,583 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 368,622 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.05% or 33,457 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.62% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 0.51% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 67,090 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Sound Shore Ct stated it has 6.58 million shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 30 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GT Gold Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Mr. Dale Finn – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Goodyear Tire & Rubber – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/26: (SMSI) (TYPE) (GOOGL) Higher; (CARB) (MMSI) (MHK) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: JNJ, VMC, AGCO, GT, CBT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,083 shares to 55,234 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,042 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Put Buying Activity in Kellogg (K) Continues Ahead of August 1st Earnings Announcement -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kellogg’s® Continues to Fuel Childhood Reading – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company Closes Sale of Keebler Cookies and Related Businesses to Ferrero – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.16% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1.05 million shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 1.08% or 15,654 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 640,000 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 15,430 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,416 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,763 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 4,611 shares. Michigan-based Lvm Capital Management Mi has invested 0.16% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Spc owns 3,710 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 362,558 shares. Stephens Ar reported 11,561 shares.