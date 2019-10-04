As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Swedbank Has Decreased Holding; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Natixis Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Swedbank decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 94,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.76 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 285,839 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela

Natixis decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 68.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 130,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 58,563 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 188,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 794,580 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What To Know About Kellogg’s ‘Incogmeato’ – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Director Is The Independent Director of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) And They Just Sold 84% Of Their Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20M for 15.11 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.