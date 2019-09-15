As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Declined, Qs Investors Has Raised by $14.25 Million Its Stake; Lakeview Capital Partners Position In Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Was Upped

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 265.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 268,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 369,976 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, up from 101,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 25,666 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Invest Gru Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D E Shaw & reported 1.65 million shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,300 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First American Bancorp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meritage Port has invested 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 164,748 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 129,289 were accumulated by Private Asset Management. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perkins Coie has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 165,397 shares. Birch Hill Lc holds 9,548 shares. Aspen Investment Management Incorporated owns 10,176 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 737,500 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,065 shares. Northside Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 8,205 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Country Trust Commercial Bank owns 1,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 17,892 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.08% or 8,574 shares. Guggenheim Limited holds 273,284 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Duncker Streett And Comm Incorporated has 440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Inv Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 56,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $69.34 million activity.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 33,600 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 30,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,785 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

