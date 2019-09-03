As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Value Declined, Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Holding by $553,014; As Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined, Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Holding

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 13,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 18,445 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 32,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 53,976 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 162.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 15,672 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 5,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 74,374 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $498.32M for 19.10 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,774 shares to 118,238 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 55,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 7,771 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc owns 183,200 shares. Calamos Ltd Co stated it has 99,546 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 7,973 are owned by Acg Wealth. Shamrock Asset Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 3,590 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Benin Mgmt reported 33,600 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital owns 43,717 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 4,642 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 504,343 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.36% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12,415 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,016 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.