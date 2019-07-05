As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Share Price Rose, Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.76 million shares traded or 70.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 2.42 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.75 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K CITIGROUP INC For: Jun 28 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.23% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc Mkts holds 203,715 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rnc Capital Ltd Com accumulated 12,145 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northeast Management invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 77,500 are held by First Manhattan. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 1.70 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 12,412 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 272,720 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 133,232 shares. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) accumulated 62,199 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 14,757 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Welch Forbes Ltd Com stated it has 4,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Management Lc owns 4,884 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $297.89 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Stifel Has 5 Mid-Cap Energy Stocks to Buy With 100% and More Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas May Reduce Capital Expenditures In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XENT, GS, CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.45M for 3.31 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. Shares for $101,165 were sold by JOHNSON S P IV on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie owns 0.06% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 1.92M shares. 76,062 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 38,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 100 shares. 224,758 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc invested in 134,710 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 853,034 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 9,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First LP accumulated 0% or 32,835 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 974,071 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 89,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.