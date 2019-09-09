As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Its Position; Senator Investment Group LP Increased Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position by $20.65 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.64M shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solid Biosciences Surges on DMD Gene Therapy Study Amendments – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has 0.06% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,168 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 574,435 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.07% or 268,555 shares. Sei Investments owns 52,611 shares. Driehaus Limited Company reported 0.22% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.32% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,000 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability invested 0.49% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Shell Asset Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 4,661 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,023 shares. Tiverton Asset invested in 0.01% or 1,257 shares. 21,377 were reported by Aqr Capital Ltd Co. 436,000 were accumulated by Highline Capital Mgmt L P. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.38 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. 1,300 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $159,250 were bought by Barry Richard.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $183.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 201,911 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 4,991 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 1.05 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 129,399 shares. Pggm Investments owns 776,900 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 825,776 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Motco invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 29,295 shares. Td Asset Management holds 1.08M shares. Wellington Group Llp has 823,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 21,530 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 304,631 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $63.03 million activity.