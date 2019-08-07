As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted by $19.42 Million Its Stake; Ing Groep Nv Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Cut by $2.73 Million as Shares Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 22,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 23,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 45,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 860,913 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 462,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.22M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 2.64M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy owns 45,800 shares. 111,832 were accumulated by Pnc Ser. Tiverton Asset Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,483 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 823,928 shares. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 141,064 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 47,242 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 96,332 shares. 6,967 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bellecapital Ltd invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Street has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rnc Ltd Liability reported 12,145 shares stake. Bankshares holds 22,726 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fosun Ltd owns 4,620 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $170.33 million for 21.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

