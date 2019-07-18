As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Rose, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Raised by $1.01 Million Its Position; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Holding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 17,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 50,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 2.68M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 12,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 57,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 6.71 million shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,011 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreno Evelyn V owns 2.3% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 161,412 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Factory Mutual Com holds 967,800 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,172 shares stake. Research & Mngmt Com holds 0.24% or 17,131 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.25% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Waverton Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evergreen Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 4,862 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.06 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Markston Limited Co reported 165,955 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares to 33,375 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.42 million activity.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 35,800 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 53 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71 shares, and cut its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hovnanian Enterprises Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 8,205 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). American Financial Group Inc holds 0.2% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 38,850 shares. Century Cos reported 0.13% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 21,004 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communication holds 183,354 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 431,345 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 34,642 shares. Natl Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 304,919 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 752,600 shares. 2.75 million are owned by Invesco. 6,967 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Macquarie Gru invested in 1,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 2.22 million shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).