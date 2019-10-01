As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $304,856; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Increased by $545,468 Its Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 5,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 9,920 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531,000, down from 15,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 1.80M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 86,372 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.01M, up from 83,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $207.28. About 922,841 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Laura K. Thompson to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insider Buying: The iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) President & Chief Investment Officer Just Bought US$130k Worth Of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Don’t Waste The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39 million for 17.49 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 1.42M shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 25,000 shares. Riverhead Ltd has 0.09% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 149,248 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.13% or 1.99 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.02M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 63.93 million shares or 99.32% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 10,366 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 38,341 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 5,937 shares. Shelton invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Stoneridge Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.15% or 60,218 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 720,786 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 20,835 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invs Inc reported 0.1% stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com owns 2.73M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 498,824 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 112,527 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Alberta Management Corporation has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 95,804 were accumulated by Davis R M. Burns J W And holds 12,255 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 19,644 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc reported 4,135 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.53% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hartford Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 26,823 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 50 shares. Hendley & Com Inc invested in 1,012 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services reported 10,549 shares.