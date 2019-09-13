As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $78.42 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726.04M, up from 8.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 22,249 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 31,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 1.13 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 4.94 million shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $417.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 205,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 3.01 million shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $97.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.31 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

