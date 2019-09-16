As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed by $31.80 Million Its Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 55,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 70,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 471,772 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.84M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

