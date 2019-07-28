As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Increased Holding; Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake as Stock Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 39,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,399 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 90,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.79M shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10 million, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.43 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 100,495 shares to 189,216 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 6.29 million shares stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,933 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 19,904 shares. Blackrock Inc has 49.54 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 171,330 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ledyard Commercial Bank invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,319 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 9,123 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has invested 1.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,673 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated owns 10,616 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 19,364 are owned by Magnetar Limited Com. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 4,511 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 19,278 shares.

