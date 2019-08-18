As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Trimmed Stake; Wilen Investment Management Has Increased Its Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stake by $378,400 as Stock Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 391,729 shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.41 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.