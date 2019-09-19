As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Holding; International Value Advisers Increased Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 21,921 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 1.80M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 115,366 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 38,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,547 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 25,595 shares. Opus Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). British Columbia Investment invested in 0.03% or 73,721 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 464 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 737,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 901,074 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,769 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability. Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% or 6,301 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 55,738 are owned by Motco. Pggm has invested 0.21% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 114 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.04% or 117,434 shares.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39 million for 17.29 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.