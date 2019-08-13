As Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Cut Holding; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 31,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 500,692 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22B, down from 532,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 7.77M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 1.92M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Management holds 348,771 shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 20,821 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cardinal Mngmt owns 71,550 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. 3,100 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Montecito National Bank Tru holds 3,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davenport And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 216,287 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 5,997 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 526,044 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bender Robert & Assoc invested in 58,752 shares. Oakbrook Investments holds 2.49% or 551,315 shares. Etrade Llc invested in 0.06% or 28,108 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Ma has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ledyard Retail Bank holds 1.19% or 121,321 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 17,168 shares to 327,272 shares, valued at $36.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 285,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd.

