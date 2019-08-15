As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Lipe & Dalton Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.24 Million

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 1.45M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 14,165 shares. Charter, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 51,590 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 3,755 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 9,589 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Valley Advisers invested in 0.01% or 892 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,416 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.06% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1.88 million shares. 133,232 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc. Btim Corp has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 33,618 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Llc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,297 shares. Finance Counselors Inc invested in 622,922 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Co has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 120,399 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd stated it has 63,838 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 780,804 shares. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,119 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt accumulated 19,072 shares. Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,000 shares. Roundview Capital Lc owns 45,937 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Limited has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 146,898 were accumulated by Community National Bank Na. Hl Fincl Svcs Llc holds 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 468,438 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 192,300 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 21,809 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

