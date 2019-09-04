As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Lifted Its Stake; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.00 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 274,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43M, down from 283,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 1.84M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 53,121 shares to 81,376 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 9,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research Inc invested in 156,422 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 2.02M shares. Exchange Capital Management has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Group holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605.28 million shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Ltd reported 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ht Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 6,406 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP invested in 253,403 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company has 31,065 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank National Association Oh owns 3.77 million shares. Epoch Inv, New York-based fund reported 7.48 million shares. 13,057 are held by Capital Counsel Lc Ny. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 0.68% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.