As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Lowered by $12.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 7,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 7,410 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 15,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 2.03M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Assocs Inc has invested 1.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 33,618 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 466,137 shares stake. Swedbank holds 0.4% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 527 shares. Huntington Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,242 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co invested in 15,172 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors holds 13,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,268 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 36,967 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 192 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Ins Com Tx holds 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 36,620 shares. Everett Harris Comm Ca stated it has 7,780 shares. Northern stated it has 3.46 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares to 9.71M shares, valued at $198.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.