As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $400,539; Foundry Partners Lowered Its Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Holding by $4.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust (IRT) by 60.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 425,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 278,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 704,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Independence Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 247,326 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 9.86% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 4.78M shares traded or 96.96% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 1.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.01% or 515,231 shares. First L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 798,511 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 24,902 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fund Mgmt reported 19,755 shares. 1.67M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Advisor Ltd holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 4,090 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 493,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 560,798 shares. Beutel Goodman And holds 1.26% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 3.89 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 47,854 shares. 13,600 are held by Wendell David Assocs Inc. West Oak Lc holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials A by 35,816 shares to 106,668 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 80,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

