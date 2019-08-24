As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Lifted by $400,539 Its Holding; Loews Cut Its Position in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by $588,000

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Comml Bank holds 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 6,532 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Andra Ap holds 66,400 shares. Creative Planning holds 4,689 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 8,748 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kbc Nv invested in 255,334 shares or 0.18% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 555,013 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Optimum Advisors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.27% or 1.42 million shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 22,832 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares to 416,130 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 6,685 shares to 67,635 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Company Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.