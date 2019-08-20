As Kellogg Co (K) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Position; Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 182,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 10,678 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Severn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVBI); 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY 2018 Pretax Profit Declines 8%; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies critics with £197m payout; 23/05/2018 – UK’s Severn Trent posts 4 pct rise in FY profit; 01/05/2018 – Severn Trent Sells Land Site for GBP21.8 Mln; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Pretax Pft GBP302.4M; 05/03/2018 – Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plant after water supply disruption – Severn Trent; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Net Pft GBP253.7M; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Adj EPS GBP1.206; 23/05/2018 – Severn out of 10

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 33,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 89,084 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 55,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.89. About 878,074 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SVBI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 9.36% less from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.36% or 77,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 24,797 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 12,784 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Jcsd Capital Lc invested in 0.9% or 127,930 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Incorporated holds 15,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Bankshares Of America De has 17,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.39% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). 10,000 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). 65,000 are owned by Bridgeway Mngmt.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares to 104,317 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 131,964 shares to 723,672 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 465,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992,208 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $62.11 million activity.