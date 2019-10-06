As Kellogg Co (K) Market Value Declined, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Its Stake by $31.80 Million; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Holds Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 1.01 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 98,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.67 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Mngmt Limited reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 165 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Eagle Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 8,350 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Proshare Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 56,000 were accumulated by Opus. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 250,965 shares. Everence Management has invested 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 3.26M shares.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $311.27M for 17.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alleghany De owns 1.21 million shares. Us Bancshares De owns 1.87M shares. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 76,586 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 51,800 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 4,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.18% stake. Odey Asset Gp Limited holds 2.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 441,658 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 82,300 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.43% or 142,414 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,045 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Td Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 649,365 shares.