As Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased by $17.68 Million Its Stake; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lifted General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 49,213 shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.2% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 89,084 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Com holds 0.03% or 6,346 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 25,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 93,765 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. The Maryland-based Spc has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Td Asset Mgmt holds 1.08 million shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,090 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp holds 55,036 shares. 1,364 were reported by Farmers Natl Bank. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,803 shares. Lord Abbett Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Republic Mngmt accumulated 48,179 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 4,689 shares. 6,485 were reported by First Republic Mngmt. Ent Fincl Svcs stated it has 946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bulldog Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.3% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Old State Bank In has 0.04% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.03% or 560,862 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 51,235 shares. Epoch Inv has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Round Table Svcs Lc reported 0.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 25,682 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). First Manhattan Co owns 7,086 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Shaker Fincl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.37% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 81,392 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 11,408 shares.

