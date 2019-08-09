As Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined, Shell Asset Management Co Upped Stake by $3.71 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $7.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 65,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 183,354 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 118,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 2.80M shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 622,440 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8,530 shares to 50,680 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kellogg Company Announces Pricing of its Tender Offers – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whereâ€™s the Beef? Why the Brits Are Going Meatless, and Kellogg Canâ€™t Wait – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tony the Tiger® is on a Mission to Give More Kids Access to In-School Sports – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.