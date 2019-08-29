As Kellogg Co. (K) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Cut by $703,893 Its Position; Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $5.04 Million

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 12,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, down from 226,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 2.19 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $846.17. About 181,456 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 202 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 3,886 shares. Axa has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Fincl Architects holds 9 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garde Cap holds 886 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Com has 1,088 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 349 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ent Fincl has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5 shares. First Finance In stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Syntal Prns Ltd holds 0.3% or 921 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,797 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 68.24 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares to 47,638 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gideon Cap Advisors has 0.32% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 15,672 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,234 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 16,744 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc has 0.36% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 11.87M shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 124,686 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 62,817 shares stake. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 0% or 18,919 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Asset Management One Co Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 2,614 shares. Covington Management reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 466,137 shares. Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 31,702 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,931 shares to 89,656 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).