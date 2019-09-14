As Kbr (KBR) Stock Value Rose, Shellback Capital LP Lifted Position by $2.16 Million; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Market Valuation Declined While Schaller Investment Group Has Lowered by $688,000 Its Stake

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 997,653 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, up from 907,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 840,131 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ITS JV COMPANY SELECTED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH & MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 132,687 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,149 were reported by Jefferies Gp. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement owns 291,846 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16.55M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Morgan Stanley holds 87,600 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 22,350 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 262,441 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 6.40M shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.06% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 1.82M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 290,999 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 24,929 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,579 shares to 24,412 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 45,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 39,886 shares. Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.15% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 42,123 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 41,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 460,937 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 43,500 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Interest Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 159,735 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 632,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,930 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 27,972 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

