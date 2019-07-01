As Kbr (KBR) Stock Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $441,845; Crossvault Capital Management Has Increased Workday Com (WDAY) Holding by $520,320; Stock Price Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $211.66. About 757,184 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,097 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 389,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 556,343 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex; 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF $2.2 BLN PROPOSED FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $300 MLN TO $400 MLN TO FUND CO’S 30% SHARE IN JV TO COMPLETE ICHTHYS PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ITS JV COMPANY SELECTED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH & MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 17/05/2018 – KBR Dividend Declaration; 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Lc, Us-based fund reported 753,210 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 97,661 shares. 769,911 were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 275 shares. Brown Advisory reported 71,800 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ballentine Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,372 shares. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 7,010 shares. Moreover, Utd Advisers Llc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Axa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 53,134 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 2,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 350 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,955 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 12 sales for $60.86 million activity. Another trade for 6,048 shares valued at $996,435 was sold by Sisco Robynne. Shares for $1.05M were sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15. Stankey Michael A. sold $296,776 worth of stock. $197,523 worth of stock was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Wednesday, June 5. Shaughnessy James P also sold $799,643 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. $573,755 worth of stock was sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano on Tuesday, January 15.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares to 67,095 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).