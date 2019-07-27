As Kbr (KBR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rk Capital Management Cut by $2.07 Million Its Position; Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 70,518 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 108,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,962 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 559,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 797,534 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests, Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stability of Program; 08/05/2018 – KBR GETS PRE-FEED CONTRACT FOR INPEX LNG PROJECT IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KBR Awarded Phenol and Acetone Technology Contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBR, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Grp invested in 0.03% or 368,753 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 133,066 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 24,842 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 831,830 shares. James accumulated 47,426 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 1,275 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 276,830 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 86,399 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Da Davidson & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 124,262 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 10,500 shares.

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KBR’s profit will be $55.17 million for 16.87 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,247 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Slack Valuation Soared on Its First Day of Trading – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.