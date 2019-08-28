As Kbr (KBR) Stock Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Position by $513,000; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 1.05M shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF PROPOSED $2.2 BLN FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $355 MLN TO PURCHASE SGT, $470 MLN TO REFINANCE EXISITING KBR REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KBR GETS PRE-FEED CONTRACT FOR INPEX LNG PROJECT IN INDONESIA; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.35 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 5,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 4,988 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 10,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 43,991 shares to 465,128 shares, valued at $38.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 81,102 shares to 141,652 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.