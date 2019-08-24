As Kbr (KBR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Lowered Stake by $331,854; Conns (CONN) Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $896,236

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 57,534 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.21M shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS KBR INC HAS ISSUED GUARANTEES OF LIABILITIES OF, INTER ALIOS, ADS AND ADSL IN REPLACEMENT FOR CARILLION GUARANTEES; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – KBR SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2B OF NEW SR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 40,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 374,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 415,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 487,171 shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23,105 shares to 26,954 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 66,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KBR Senior Vice President Earns ISOA Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Stability Operations – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KBR (KBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KBR, Inc. (KBR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBR Acquires Isomerization Technologies to Expand Octane Solutions Offerings – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) ROE Of 11%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 1.46M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 4,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Management LP invested in 33,935 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co owns 276,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,418 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 2.68 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.01% or 318,037 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Product Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 197,200 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.02% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). James Inv stated it has 47,426 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Da Davidson And Commerce invested in 124,262 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 623,090 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. MARTIN BOB L bought 26,600 shares worth $453,184. Miller Norman also bought $200,358 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5. On Thursday, June 6 Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc. (CAP) by 93,456 shares to 268,586 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 680,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC).

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Conn’s Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Conn’s, Inc. Announces Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Conn’s, Inc. Solidifies Leadership Team to Support Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: CONNS INC, 58.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 14.2% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset owns 0.06% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 10,800 shares. Hodges Capital Inc invested in 389,635 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc has 915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 154,632 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Manatuck Hill Lc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 98,931 shares. Vanguard Group owns 1.91M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.07% or 53,501 shares. 19,100 were accumulated by Axa. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 201,926 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 232,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 279,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Lc owns 34,767 shares.