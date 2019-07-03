As Kbr (KBR) Shares Rose, Carlson Capital LP Cut Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Rothschild Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $2.18 Million

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $197.17. About 10.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG GIVES TESTIMONY TO SENATE: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says the number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica data leak is 87 million; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 53,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 857,012 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, down from 910,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 301,097 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – KBR GETS CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO/SABIC; NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 124,700 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,443 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KBR’s profit will be $54.88M for 16.01 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.94 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. Shares for $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.