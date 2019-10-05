As Kb Home (Put) (KBH) Market Valuation Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Holding; Edmp Holding In Meredith (MDP) Was Boosted

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (Put) (KBH) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kb Home (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 2.34M shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 483,343 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 14/05/2018 – Sports lllustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – American Media, Inc. Statement On Titles Offered For Sale By Meredith Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Partners With eMeals To Bring Curated Meal Plans To Millions Of Home Cooks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,949 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 4,164 were accumulated by Burney. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 5,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,030 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 58,406 shares. Smith Moore And Com has 0.12% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation reported 42,469 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Aperio Ltd Liability owns 20,878 shares. Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Yorktown And owns 17,800 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. Harty Thomas H also bought $420,240 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Lands’ End Surges On Upbeat Results; Mallinckrodt Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SINGLE STOCK FRAUD NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “One Of The Few Values In Bond CEFs: ISD And Its 8.43% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,432 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr. Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 75,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 757,143 shares. 37,272 are held by Globeflex Cap Lp. Citadel Ltd has 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Proshare Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Us Natl Bank De has 3,678 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 49,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort LP holds 1,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Tcw owns 0.04% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 138,485 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 14,553 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 2.98M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake.