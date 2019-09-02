As Kb Home (KBH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder James Investment Research Increased Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lifted Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 72,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 263,076 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.68M, up from 191,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 335.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 28,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 37,353 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 8,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.15M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

