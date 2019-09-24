As Kb Home (KBH) Valuation Rose, Holder South Street Advisors Cut by $3.54 Million Its Holding; As Fluor New (FLR) Stock Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Stake

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.15M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 41,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 94,688 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 3.27M shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha" on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,887 shares to 2,513 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 127,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,820 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,810 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5.86M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Ipg Ltd owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 141,770 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 94,688 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,901 shares. 1,813 are owned by Strs Ohio. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 7,381 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc holds 0% or 7,301 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Carroll Financial Assocs has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 13,192 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Letko Brosseau Associate Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.03M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 1.81 million shares.