As Kb Home (KBH) Valuation Rose, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Boosted Its Holding; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holding Maintained by Black Diamond Capital Management Llc

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.64M market cap company. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 14.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 245.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 90,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 127,339 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 2.13 million shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 290,521 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 56,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,385 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 21,453 shares. Covington invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 12,861 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 127,339 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 88,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.01% or 187,478 shares. Capital World Investors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 189,701 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Citigroup invested in 110,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 262,389 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has 8,765 shares.