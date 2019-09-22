As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Value Rose, South Street Advisors Lowered Stake; Motco Has Lifted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $528,660

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 9,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,992 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 57,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 6.11M shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.77 million shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KB Home to Open Four New Residential Communities in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Earnings: KBH Stock Soars as Q2 EPS, Sales Slide, Top Guidance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

