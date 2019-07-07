As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Value Rose, Dupont Capital Management Boosted Position by $671,544; Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $8.82 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 154,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,311 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 175,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,037 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 72,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.23M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 321,454 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 25,500 shares. 200,000 are held by Moore Capital Mngmt L P. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 166,053 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 17,641 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 76,799 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 196,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,908 shares. Davenport Company Limited Company reported 11,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 33,931 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 765,810 shares. 678 are held by Mcf.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 15,046 shares to 7,277 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,474 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,923 shares to 87,393 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,173 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.