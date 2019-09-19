As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Rose, South Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.54 Million; Laffer Investments Has Lifted Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $11.35 Million as Market Value Declined

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,671 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727.57 million, up from 11,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.07M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Downgrades IOC 2018 Output Guidance to 10.3M-11.3M Tons; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Aluminum Guidance to be Revised Following Sales, Sanctions; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Major Growth Projects Remain on Track; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Sell Winchester South for $200M; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 681,864 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Vale Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Rio Tinto Set To Increase Its Global Iron Ore Market Share As Vale Falters? – Forbes” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto to kick off pre-striping at massive Koodaideri iron ore mine – MINING.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 182 shares to 16,674 shares, valued at $348.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,476 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “KB Home Earnings: KBH Stock Soars as Q2 EPS, Sales Slide, Top Guidance – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KB Home: Thoughts On Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why KB Home (KBH) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.