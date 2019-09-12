As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised by $2.91 Million Its Position; Ithaka Group Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Lowered by $487,277

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 116,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 282,630 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27 million, up from 166,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 1.45M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 238,910 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Dupont Capital stated it has 100,037 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 485,166 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,908 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 217,826 shares. 8,765 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company owns 17,623 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 2.87M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1492 Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,814 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 192.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,347 shares to 86,526 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 21,635 shares. Advisory Ltd Com has 27,527 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,607 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 367,480 shares. Kj Harrison Partners has 2,000 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.66% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.29 million shares. Exchange accumulated 28,911 shares. Allen Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 94,648 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0.22% or 754,682 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 336,744 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Company reported 1,583 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.10M shares.