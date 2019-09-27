As Kb Home (KBH) Stock Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $2.91 Million Its Stake; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62M shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 116,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 282,630 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27M, up from 166,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 5.47M shares traded or 214.18% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Beyond Skeptical Of Beyond Meat Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KB Home Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KB Home Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) by 171,300 shares to 78,700 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 701,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,214 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 143,787 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. 10,825 are owned by Piedmont. Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 29,868 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 10,817 were reported by Whittier. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company holds 679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 63,025 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Clarivest Asset Management holds 0.19% or 392,921 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 49 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.1% or 153,941 shares. State Street Corp has 2.80M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 14,600 shares. Zweig invested 0.52% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,579 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,017 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 5.36 million shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,247 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt accumulated 62,119 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 98,052 shares. Fulton National Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,105 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Payson holds 1.29% or 258,529 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 35,696 shares. Sather Fincl Grp Inc invested in 275,366 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,194 shares. Parthenon Llc stated it has 6,344 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 8.33% or 837,040 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.