As Kb Home (KBH) Shares Rose, James Investment Research Has Upped Stake by $690,768; As Viacom (VIAB) Stock Value Rose, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 335.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 28,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 37,353 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 8,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.39% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 18,650 shares to 1,973 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 33,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,845 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks to Be the New CEO – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will New York Times Company (NYT) Report Higher Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.