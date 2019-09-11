As Kb Home (KBH) Share Value Rose, Jump Trading Boosted by $452,496 Its Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $614,614

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 1.45M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 39,518 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 32,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 4.66M shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 375,790 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 200,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Co. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 53,654 shares. Hightower Lc reported 17,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb accumulated 0.03% or 14,600 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 21,297 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 74,758 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 184 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,499 shares to 10,701 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,958 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Oklahoma owns 23,299 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,018 shares. Charter Tru reported 6,976 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 5,965 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 296,180 were accumulated by Bluestein R H & Comm. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,857 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt reported 585,754 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.93% or 1.03M shares. Associated Banc has 8,658 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru invested 1.85% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 608,229 shares. Capital Interest Sarl invested in 18,100 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc reported 23,333 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 88,604 shares to 700 shares, valued at $56,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 11,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (NYSE:ED).

