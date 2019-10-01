As Kb Home (KBH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Montag A & Associates Lifted Its Holding in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by $431,000 as Share Price Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 10,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 75,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 65,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 535,899 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 1.54 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,393 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Mkp Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 5.19% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 360,000 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.1% or 905,763 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 1 shares. Foundry Limited Liability stated it has 516,425 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 255,459 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 177,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 61,361 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Street Advsr holds 15,545 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 160,973 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 14,808 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 46,768 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 392,921 shares.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 09/26: (MRNS) (BYND) (RAD) Higher; (PIR) (BTAI) (FDS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home: Thoughts On Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “KB Home (KBH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Llc holds 19,987 shares. 17,261 are owned by Principal Financial Group Inc. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Carroll Finance Assocs Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.01% or 836,689 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Mngmt has 145,370 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 42,074 shares. Mrj Capital Inc reported 2.13% stake. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 20,601 shares in its portfolio. 16,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Brinker has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 17,024 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 107,862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems reported 32,570 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amex Energy Sector Spdr (XLE) by 4,827 shares to 26,124 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 4,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,520 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..