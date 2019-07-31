As Kb Home (KBH) Share Price Rose, Jump Trading Raised Stake; Glenview State Bank Trust Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $306,332

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $46.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1852.23. About 2.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 1.07 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 33,794 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 252,192 shares. Sei Invests holds 22,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 84,153 shares. 400 were reported by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 3.32 million shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 100,300 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 136,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 3.44 million shares stake. Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 100,037 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 98,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 50,629 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 82,505 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,587 shares to 6,313 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,205 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

