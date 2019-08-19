As Kb Home (KBH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position; Nwi Management LP Increases Holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU)

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 1.55M shares traded or 67.23% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 443.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 340,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 417,043 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 76,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.16M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB).

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecom Argentina: Strong Economics, Little Debt And Undervalued With Catalyst Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2015, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Talks KB Home Earnings, Implications For Housing Sector – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,799 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 33,931 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 200,000 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bluemountain Mgmt stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 12,968 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 105,417 shares. Donald Smith And Co Inc has invested 0.31% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Investec Asset stated it has 954,737 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested in 53,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 136,337 shares. 25,249 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 110,820 shares to 261,762 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 166,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,125 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).